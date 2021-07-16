Rob Lowe shares adorable #FlashbackFriday pic from the set of one of his first jobs

Rob Lowe has dug deep into his archives for #FlashbackFriday.

The actor shared an adorable photo of himself as a child, showing him alongside other kid actors in a pic that appears to be from possibly the late-'70s or early-'80s.

"I am on the set of one of my first jobs," Lowe captioned the #FBF snap. "A local tv production in Dayton, OH."

Lowe shared that he thought the project, where he played the friend of another child, who was hearing-challenged, and bullied, was called Without Words.

The actor is pictured in the front row, on the far right of the picture, and some fans commented that back then, he had the exact same distinguished jawline he still has now.

Earlier this month, Lowe shared a flashback to another era of his career, posting a throwback showing him with the cast of St. Elmo's Fire. The classic film, which also starred Demi Moore, and Emilio Estevez, turned 36 years old earlier this month.

"36 years ago this week the world met the Brat Pack! I'm sorry (jk)," Lowe captioned that pic. "I love that this movie still holds a special place in so many peoples hearts."