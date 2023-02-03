The Netflix comedy centers on an increasingly unhinged tech genius and his no-nonsense son.

Rob Lowe jokes that it's 'painful' to work with his son John Owen in Unstable first look

Rob Lowe and his son John Owen Lowe are bringing their family dynamic to the new comedy series Unstable, and Netflix has just unveiled a first look.

The father and son, who previously starred together on the unsolved mysteries show The Lowe Files, joke that it wasn't difficult for them to translate their relationship into fiction. "There's not a whole lot of acting," John Owen teases in the video. "Your hair's a little different. And we say 'I love you' on the show."

To which Rob replies, "That's acting."

Rob continues to lovingly roast his son by saying it was "painful" to star alongside him on Unstable, which centers on the fraught relationship between increasingly unhinged biotech genius Ellis Dragon (Rob) and his no-nonsense son Jackson (John Owen).

"It's about a father-son dynamic that's very relatable, but under a really specific lens," John Owen explains. "Which is a father who loves being the center of attention and his son who feels the exact opposite." The camera then comedically zooms in on Rob, who looks as if he's been not-so-subtly called out.

It's a role, John Owen says, that his dad has been subconsciously preparing for his entire life. "I spent a good deal of my youth keeping him humble, it was a significantly large task," he quips. "I feel like your ego, unchecked, would be really, honestly, dangerous. I want the people to know what he's like at home."

Alongside the Lowes, Sian Clifford stars as Anna Bennett, the CFO who has been keeping everything running amid Ellis' emotional spiral. Rachel Marsh and Emma Ferreira play engineers and close pals Luna Castillo and Ruby Rosario, while Aaron Branch plays Jackson's envious childhood friend Malcolm Drummond.

Rob Lowe and John Owen Lowe on 'Unstable' Rob Lowe and John Owen Lowe on 'Unstable' | Credit: JOHN P. FLEENOR/NETFLIX

Unstable premieres March 30. Watch the video above for more from the Lowes.

