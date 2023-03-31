The father-son duo, who headline a new Netflix comedy, roast each other in an unnecessarily complicated interview.

We can't tell you that Rob Lowe is returning to TV, because he's on 9-1-1: Lone Star right now. (Well, not this very minute; the show airs on Tuesdays at 8 p.m. ET/PT on Fox.) And we definitely can't tell you that his son John Owen Lowe is about to work with his dad for the first time, because he has guest-starred in multiple episodes of Rob's short-lived comedy The Grinder, they starred together (alongside Rob's other son, Matthew) in the unsolved-mysteries reality series The Lowe Files as well as in the Netflix Christmas movie Holiday in the Wild, and John Owen was a writer on Lone Star for two seasons. So let us just call this… the most recent thing they've done together. The one they worked the most closely together on. The one modeled most closely on their relationship. The one that's most likely to save father-son relationships everywhere. Now we've gone a superlative bridge too far.

Unstable is a new Netflix comedy (streaming now) from the Lowe duo (whose roast-y relationship on Instagram and dreamer dad-and-son-who-yanked-him-back-into-reality dynamic served as inspiration for the show) and the offbeat brain of Victor Fresco (see: Better Off Ted and Andy Richter Controls the Universe, if you haven't). Rob stars as the whimsical, ungovernable Ellis Dragon, chaotic billionaire founder of a bio tech firm with designs on saving the planet. His gifted, grounded, and flute-playing son, Jackson (played by John Owen), reluctantly begins work as a scientist in Ellis' lab, and father and son attempt to bond and heal in the wake of the death of Jackson's mother/Ellis' wife. There will be obstacles along the way: For example, Jackson thoroughly disapproves of the kidnapping-turned-friendship that his dad has formed with therapist Leslie (Fred Armisen). Also, there are lots of jokes about creating a new type of concrete made from captured carbon.

EW wanted to interview the Lowes about their new adventure, but in a way that was unnecessarily complicated. So we drafted a series of questions for Rob, but we directed them to John Owen instead and asked him to answer in the style of his dad. Then we asked Rob to do the same for his son. To take this thing next level (or at least make it even more confusing), we asked both of them to annotate and assess the other's attempt at impersonation. Why? Because sometimes when you aim high, you gotta go Lowe.

Unstable. (L to R) John Owen Lowe as Jackson, Rob Lowe as Ellis in episode 102 of Unstable. Cr. Courtesy of Netflix © 2023 John Owen Lowe as Jackson and Rob Lowe as Ellis on 'Unstable' | Credit: Netflix

A Q&A with Rob Lowe (answered by John Owen Lowe)

ENTERTAINMENT WEEKLY: What was your biggest apprehension about doing this show with Johnny?



ROB (ACTUALLY JOHN): The thing about Johnny is that he sometimes underestimates the amount of work he's taking on and I wasn't quite sure if he was ready to step into the leading man role quite yet. He's a hothouse flower and needs all the support he could get.

[Rob's response: "Verbatim what I tell him repeatedly: 'How are you tired? You're in the prime of your life!'"]

What should people know about Johnny who aren't yet familiar with him?



ROB (ACTUALLY JOHN): That he takes forever to do his hair.

[Rob's response: "Forever!!!!"]

How are you most and least similar to Ellis?



ROB (ACTUALLY JOHN): Ellis is a genius and an accomplished man, and I think that I've accomplished quite a bit in my life. He's also misunderstood. I share many of his eccentricities, and he's a caring father and I'm a caring father.

[Rob's response: "Ellis, in many ways, is an exaggerated version of me. We share some eccentricities, but I like to think I'm not as unhinged!"]

What would Johnny say is your greatest strength as an actor?



ROB (ACTUALLY JOHN): I don't think Johnny would give me any credit as an actor. Probably make some joke like, "He's handsome."

[Rob's response: "He would make a joke first, for sure, but believe or not, he has complimented my ability to guide younger actors and really carry a scene when needed."]

What was the most on-brand thing that you saw Johnny do while making Unstable?



ROB (ACTUALLY JOHN): He slouches a lot and doesn't speak up in normal life and I had to correct him quite a bit both on and off camera.

[Rob's response: "The scene where Ellis tells Jackson, 'Tighten your core' is one of the many moments in the show pulled out of real-life Rob/John Owen scenarios."]

In one episode, you two roast each other until Ellis takes it way too far. In real life, what was your single best roast-y joke at Johnny's expense?

ROB (ACTUALLY JOHN): When I called him a Keebler Elf or when I pointed out his Instagram thirst trap.

[Rob's response: "Ha! Absolutely."]

You've worked with Johnny on camera and behind it. What advice would you give him if one day his son approached him about wanting to do a show with him?

ROB (ACTUALLY JOHN): Don't do it! No, I would say do it and he might need your help.

[Rob's response: "We really don't need another Lowe wearing makeup for a living, but support whatever passion his son has. And maybe he, too, will be lucky enough to work with his kid one day."]

Nepo babies aren't unique to Hollywood. If you were to work together outside of Hollywood, what would the Lowe family business be?

ROB (ACTUALLY JOHN): The Lowe family business... I don't know, I'd have to think about that one. Maybe fishing.

[Rob's response: "I really have to think about that."]

No pressure, but do you think that Unstable can repair the fractured bond of every father and son in the world?

ROB (ACTUALLY JOHN): I do. I think it's that important.

[Rob's response: "It could definitely be a start."]

Unstable. (L to R) Rob Lowe as Ellis, John Owen Lowe as Jackson in episode 104 of Unstable. Cr. Courtesy of Netflix © 2023 Rob Lowe as Ellis and John Owen Lowe as Jackson on 'Unstable' | Credit: Netflix

A Q&A with John Owen (answered by Rob)

ENTERTAINMENT WEEKLY: What was your biggest apprehension about doing this show with Rob?

JOHN (ACTUALLY ROB): It had to be that I would look like I had the bigger receding hairline of the two of us while we're doing a two-shot.

[John Owen's response: "I would never talk about Rob's receding hairline publicly."]

What do people get wrong about Rob?

JOHN (ACTUALLY ROB): There could be so much! That people who follow his Instagram think he's way better at surfing or skiing than he is – that he's using a stunt double.

[John Owen's response: "I would probably say something meaner than this. Maybe something about his hairline."]

How are you most and least similar to Jackson?

JOHN (ACTUALLY ROB): I'm most similar to Jackson in that I pay absolutely no attention to my core.

[John Owen's response: "This is false. I pay great attention to my core and this smells of jealousy."]

What would Rob say is your greatest strength as an actor?

JOHN (ACTUALLY ROB): Comedic timing.

[John Owen's response: "That's a winner."]

In one episode of Unstable, you two roast each other until Ellis takes it way too far. In real life, what was your single best roast-y joke of Rob?

JOHN (ACTUALLY ROB): I will not let up on the fact that I think he's a cut-rate version of John Stamos. It's a joke that I never get tired of. Sometimes I'll throw in Ian Somerhalder just for a change of pace, but it's immediately back to Stamos.

[John Owen's response: "Almost correct. I think Somerhalder is far more masculine than Rob. Stamos is too, but at least they are closer in age."]

If aliens came down to this planet and asked to see only one Rob Lowe movie or TV series, which one would you show them?

JOHN (ACTUALLY ROB): If I knew anything about his movies — which I don't know anything about any of his movies, at all — I would definitely say the most embarrassing, mortifying one. Don't watch The West Wing. Don't watch Parks and Rec. What you've got to see is my dad in… Atomic Train.

[John Owen's response: "Very, very accurate."]

What was the most on-brand thing you saw Rob do while making Unstable?

JOHN (ACTUALLY ROB): Everything. Telling me where to stand, speaking up, bothering me, mentoring me, directing me, showing me where to stand in the light, what to do with my hair, what to do with my wardrobe… he did it all.

[John Owen's response: "Well done, Dad. Another correct answer."]

Nepo babies aren't unique to Hollywood. If you were to work together outside of Hollywood, what would the Lowe family business be?

JOHN (ACTUALLY ROB): It would be law. My grandfather was a lawyer. My brother is an attorney. Rob's played attorneys. So, that would be the other branch of the business.

[John Owen's response: "Incorrect. If we weren't in show business I would work in science and he would just be out of a job."]

No pressure, but do you think this show can repair the fractured bond of every father and son out there in the world?

JOHN (ACTUALLY ROB): I would say, 'I hope so.' Rob would say, 'I know so.'

[John Owen's response: "That's more articulate than I would be about this. I'd probably just say, 'No.'"]

Unstable is streaming now on Netflix.

