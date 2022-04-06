Real-life father and son Rob Lowe and John Owen Lowe will soon play TV father and son on a new Netflix comedy series.

Unstable will follow an introverted, socially-challenged son (John Owen) who goes to work for his successful and eccentric father (Rob) at a biotech research company to save him from disaster. The series is co-created and executive produced by the Lowes and Netflix alum Victor Fresco (Santa Clarita Diet).

The series is inspired by the Lowes' social media relationship, in which John Owen constantly trolls his father, per the press release. (One such occurrence: Rob's Instagram post that chronicled attendees at his "Stories I Only Tell My Friends" tour in Las Vegas, in which John Owen replied that John Stamos would have sold the show out.)

Rob Lowe and John Owen Lowe Rob Lowe and John Owen Lowe | Credit: JC Olivera/Getty Images

"We are very excited to be working with Victor, Rob and John Owen," Tracey Pakosta, Netflix's head of comedy, said in a statement. "The three of them and their wildly funny, smart sensibilities are a perfect fit for our growing slate of scripted comedies."

John Owen previously worked with his dad on his 9-1-1 spinoff 9-1-1: Lone Star, penning several episodes of the firefighter drama across all three seasons. He also starred opposite his father in the 2015 Fox sitcom The Grinder and the 2019 film Holiday in the Wild. Rob's recent credits include 9-1-1: Lone Star, Wild Bill, Code Black, and Parks and Recreation. He also hosts podcasts Literally! With Rob Lowe and Parks and Recollection.

