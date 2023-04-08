Watch Rob Lowe surprise his son with his 5-year sobriety chip: 'I'm proud of you'

Rob Lowe is celebrating his son John Owen's sobriety journey with a special gift.

The actor, who stars opposite John Owen in the new Netflix series Unstable, surprised him with his five-year sobriety chip on Thursday's episode of The Drew Barrymore Show.

During their visit, host Drew Barrymore commended the Lowe family for their unwavering support for one another and spoke about her own relationship with alcohol, explaining that her two daughters understand that she can't drink because "it doesn't work for me."

Rob Lowe & John Owen Lowe on the Drew Barrymore Show Drew Barrymore, Rob Lowe, and John Owen Lowe | Credit: The Drew Barrymore Show/CBS

"They know my pitfalls," she said. "You guys are an incredible family unit that support each other through every high and low. Everything."

"We do," Rob replied. "And to be able to share that recovery — you're in recovery, I'm in recovery — I've got 33 years in recovery… [it] changed our lives."

Rob noted that John Owen is five years sober. "In fact, Johnny's five-year birthday was on Saturday," he said as he reached into his pocket and pulled out a small blue bag. "And Johnny, I want to give you your five-year chip."

"That's really sweet," John Owen said. Pulling his son in a hug, Rob replied, "I love you. I'm proud of you."

Staring at the chip, John Owen said he felt "speechless" by the surprise. "I usually have a witty retort," he told his dad. "I don't have one for that; that was very nice of you."

Throughout the years, the father-son duo have been open about their sobriety. Last month, John Owen told PEOPLE that he was "eternally grateful" to have "supportive parents who were there for me in a moment when I needed help."

"I know a lot of people don't have that," he said, "and that makes me sad and also very grateful that I did, and I'll forever be grateful for that."

Unstable is streaming now on Netflix. Watch the special moment between the Lowes in the video above.

