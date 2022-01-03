It looks like the 126 firehouse is still closed as Owen embraces life outside of Austin.

Captain Strand is embracing a new life — but not a new hairstyling routine, don't worry!

In an exclusive clip for Monday's season 3 premiere of 9-1-1: Lone Star, Captain Owen Strand (Rob Lowe) is settling into life in the wilderness (or the area surrounding Austin, anyway). The preview footage sees Owen out swinging an axe, chopping wood, when he meets a (attractive female) neighbor (played by Julie Benz) who "lives in the cabin over yonder" and warns him an ice storm is on its way. A former New Yorker, Owen is unfazed by Texas' take on winter weather, but knowing this show, we're sure he'll come to regret that approach fairly quickly.

In the clip, Owen also refers to his career as a firefighter as a "former life" which confirms our fears that the 126 firehouse has still not reopened after being shut down in the season 2 finale. "It's like telling the whole Enterprise [crew on Star Trek] that they're not going to get back on their ship," executive producer Tim Minear told EW of the station closing, after the second season finale aired. "Forget about it. [Season 3] is going to be the story of how they're going to not take no for an answer."

Elsewhere in the season premiere, T.K. (Ronen Rubinstein) settles into new employment and Judd (Jim Parrack) and Grace (Sierra McClain) prepare for the birth of their first baby.

Season 3 of 9-1-1: Lone Star premieres Monday, Jan. 3 at 8 p.m. ET on FOX. Watch the clip above.

