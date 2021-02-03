Riverdale is getting ready to say goodbye to high school.

This week's third episode of the CW drama's fifth season will see the crime-solving high schoolers we've come to know and love graduate and go their separate ways. But the series won't follow them to college (or wherever Archie is going). Instead, Riverdale is jumping seven years into the future, which means fans are going to see what Archie and the gang are like as adults. (For one thing, we know Veronica is married.)

"Although we are still in Riverdale and we are still tied into the school in certain ways, in the time jump I feel like we had to refresh our audience with a new theme, which is the fact that we're all a lot older," KJ Apa previously told EW. "And I feel like that in itself, the fact that we're all older and a lot of time has passed, no one's really kept in touch, it adds a lot more things to play with."

Now, EW has an exclusive first look at Riverdale post-time jump, which includes Archie in uniform, Betty without her ponytail, and the introduction of Erinn Westbrook as Tabitha Tate, Pop Tate's granddaughter. Check out the images below.

Riverdale airs Wednesdays at 8 p.m. ET on The CW.