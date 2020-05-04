The women of Riverdale guest star on The Simpsons in exclusive first look

The women of Riverdale are leaving behind the many mysteries of their twisted small town, albeit temporarily.

EW has an exclusive first look at Riverdale's Lili Reinhart, Madelaine Petsch, and Camila Mendes on an upcoming episode of The Simpsons. The episode, which airs May 10, sees Lisa make a new friend named Addy (voiced by Joey King). And when Lisa's new friend introduces her to her girl group, Lisa comes face-to-animated-face with "a circle of snooty rich girls," according to the episode description.

That circle includes Bella-Ella (Reinhart), Sloan (Petsch), and Tessa Rose (Mendes) in an episode titled "The Hateful Eight-Year Olds."

Get a glimpse at the actors' characters in the photo above.

"The Hateful Eight-Year Olds" airs Sunday, May 10 at 8 p.m. ET/PT on Fox.

