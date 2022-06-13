Riverdale boss says [Spoiler] is really dead, promises 'wild' season finale

'It does set up the rest of Betty's emotional season story,' showrunner Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa tells EW.

Warning: This post contains spoilers from the June 12 episode of Riverdale.

On Sunday's Riverdale, after a few failed attempts to lure TBK to SlaughterCon, Betty found the serial killer waiting for her in her garage — complete with a candlelit dinner. After an hour of Betty questioning her own darkness, she finally faced the man that claimed they were "soulmates." Ultimately, Betty told TBK that she's nothing like him, and then she shot him with her father's gun.

So, is this really the end of TBK? The short answer is: Yes. "I can tell you, without any hidden agenda, I think TBK's dead," Riverdale showrunner Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa tells EW. "We deliberately saw the body. And in fact, we talked a little bit about hedging and cutting out a couple of moments, and I think our executives at WB and CW were like, 'Let's see Betty actually pull the trigger. Let's actually visit the body this time.' He's been a great creepy villain. So he's gone the distance."

But how will killing TBK affect Betty? She's been grappling with her own darkness for seasons now, and although Aguirre-Sacasa says this episode represents a "turning point" in her journey, it's not quite over. "We talked about that. We said, 'Is this the end of Betty's season story?' And the answer is, not quite. It's a big piece of it for sure and it's a milestone, but I feel like, for instance, there's no resolution yet for someone like Alice [Madchen Amick], who's a part of this story as well. I don't think she's completely reconciled what her husband did with Betty.

"It does set up the rest of Betty's emotional season story," Aguirre-Sacasa continues. "And I'll say this: It will be resolved by the end of the season. This is a big step, but it will be resolved."

Speaking of the end of the season, Riverdale has announced that its seventh season will be its last. And according to Aguirre-Sacasa, knowing the end is in sight has freed the writers up to take some big swings toward the end of season 6. "We were thinking seven years was going to be our run. And when that was formalized, I don't think it caught anyone by surprise," he says. "I will say, the confirmation came as we were plotting literally the last episode of the season. And we were weighing a very big swing for the end of the season and into season seven. And when [the news] came down, it was like, 'We're doing this.' So it was really good timing and I think it emboldened us to run into this wild choice quite happily."

