Riverdale halts production after team member comes in contact with person who has coronavirus

Production on Riverdale's fourth season has come to a halt.

EW has confirmed that production on the CW hit has been halted after a member of the cast or crew has had contact with someone who tested positive for COVID-19.

"We have been made aware that a team member from Riverdale, which is produced in Vancouver, was recently in contact with a person who has tested positive for COVID-19," Warner Bros. Television said in a statement. "The team member is currently receiving medical evaluation.

We are working closely with the appropriate authorities and health agencies in Vancouver to identify and contact all individuals who may have come into direct contact with our team member. The health and safety of our employees, casts and crews is always our top priority. We have and will continue to take precautions to protect everyone who works on our productions around the world.

Out of an abundance of caution, production on Riverdale is currently suspended."

This comes after Survivor halted production on its next season due to coronavirus, Coachella and Stagecoach music festival were both postponed, E3 and SXSW were canceled, and more.

