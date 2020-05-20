Skeet Ulrich on Riverdale exit: 'I got bored creatively'

Since then, production on the show's fourth season was paused due to social distancing measures, and season 4 was forced to end a couple of episodes early (without prom and graduation). That means that neither F.P. Jones nor Hermione Lodge has been given any sort of farewell, and according to Riverdale showrunner Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa, both actors have agreed to finish up their character's stories at the start of season 5. "I called Marisol and Skeet and I said, 'You know guys, obviously we still want to finish the stories we started in the season.' And both of them were like, 'Of course, let's do it,'" Aguirre-Sacasa told EW. "Neither Hermione nor F.P., this isn't a spoiler, but they're not dying. My hope is to have them be a part of Riverdale for as long as Riverdale continues."