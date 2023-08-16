The core four gather one last time in EW's exclusive photos.

Here's your first look at the Riverdale series finale

After seven seasons, countless hookups, and a handful of serial killers, it's nearly time to say goodbye to Riverdale.

When the CW series first premiered in 2017, it promised viewers a dark take on the Archie comics, kicking off its series with a serial killer terrorizing Riverdale. "I think it's kind of caught between the dark and the light of Archie," showrunner Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa told EW at the time.

But season 1's mystery was only the beginning. Over the course of its run, Riverdale dealt in cult leaders, terrible parents, love triangles, alternate realities, and even super powers. It all led to the final season, which saw Archie (KJ Apa) and company transported to the 1950s, where they've returned to high school.

Now, with only two episodes left, EW has an exclusive first look at the series finale, which, according to the episode's official description, will follow an 86-year-old Betty as she remembers her senior year of high school with her friends. Speaking of those friends, check out photos from the finale below.

Riverdale Series Finale Camila Mendes and Lili Reinhart on 'Riverdale' | Credit: Justine Yeung/The CW

Riverdale Series Finale Madelaine Petsch and Vanessa Morgan on 'Riverdale' | Credit: The CW

Riverdale Series Finale Charles Melton on 'Riverdale' | Credit: The CW

Riverdale Series Finale Mӓdchen Amick on 'Riverdale' | Credit: The CW

Riverdale Series Finale Casey Cott on 'Riverdale' | Credit: The CW

Riverdale Series Finale KJ Apa and Camila Mendes on 'Riverdale' | Credit: Justine Yeung/The CW

Riverdale Series Finale Lili Reinhart on 'Riverdale' | Credit: Justine Yeung/The CW

Riverdale Series Finale Drew Tanner and Emilija Baranac on 'Riverdale' | Credit: The CW

Riverdale Series Finale Molly Ringwald and KJ Apa on 'Riverdale' | Credit: Justine Yeung/The CW

Riverdale Series Finale Camila Mendes, Lili Reinhart, Cole Sprouse, and KJ Apa on 'Riverdale' | Credit: Justine Yeung/The CW

The Riverdale series finale airs Wednesday, August 23, at 9 p.m. ET/PT on the CW.

Sign up for Entertainment Weekly's free daily newsletter to get breaking TV news, exclusive first looks, recaps, reviews, interviews with your favorite stars, and more.

Related content: