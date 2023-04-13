Reinhart says the cast played the White Lotus theme song during filming.

Lili Reinhart on Riverdale dream sequence: 'I really have had to kiss everyone this season'

Lili Reinhart wasn't kidding when she said that Betty only gets "hornier and hornier" as Riverdale's final season progresses.

In the final season's third episode, Betty continued to explore her sexuality as a repressed teen living in the 1950s, and in doing so, she had a particularly spicy dream, in which everyone was half-naked and hooking up with, well, everyone. "Casey [Cott] and I were laughing because we've worked together for seven years and we've never had to kiss because he's always openly gay in the other seasons," Reinhart tells EW. "So it was funny. I really have had to kiss everyone this season, as you'll see as it progresses. But that dream sequence was quite a riot."

Riverdale Vanessa Morgan as Toni Topaz, Abby Ross as Midge Klump, Madelaine Petsch as Cheryl Blossom, Lili Reinhart as Betty Cooper, Cole Sprouse as Jughead Jones, Drew Ray Tanner as Fangs Fogarty, KJ Apa as Archie Andrews, Casey Cott as Kevin Keller, Nicholas Barasch as Julian Blossom and Camila Mendes as Veronica Lodge on 'Riverdale' | Credit: The CW

With fake trees everywhere, Reinhart says they "wanted it to feel like the Garden of Eden." They even went so far as to add flowers — or was it dust? — into the mix. "We had these little things floating in the air to try to make it look romantic, like little flowers or little specks of dust almost," Reinhart says. "But I was fully allergic to it. So I had to keep stepping off of set in between takes because my whole body was itching. So there's a fun little fact about that scene: Not as sexy as it looks!"

But one thing was undeniably sexy, and that was the cast's music choice during filming. "I don't know what the music is in the final version, but we had the White Lotus theme song from season 2 playing loudly on a speaker while we were shooting," she says with a laugh. "We're all just attacking each other and living out our wildest dreams."

Riverdale airs Wednesdays at 9 p.m. ET on the CW.

