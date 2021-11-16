Betty and Archie as parents?!

Archie and Betty want to start a family in exclusive Riverdale sneak peek

When Riverdale returns for its sixth season, things are looking a little different. Specifically, the season 6 premiere welcomes viewers to Rivervale, a place where Veronica (Camila Mendes) and Reggie (Charles Melton) are officially the town's power couple, Jughead (Cole Sprouse) and Tabitha (Erinn Westbrook) are moving in together, and Betty (Lili Reinhart) and Archie (KJ Apa) are ... trying to have kids?

EW has an exclusive look at the season premiere, which sees Archie hang up the phone with his mom, who's getting a little impatient in the grandkid department. Even though Betty reminds Archie that they agreed marriage wasn't for them, they're both open to children. As Betty tells Archie in the clip, "I've been dreaming about starting a family with you since sixth grade."

Riverdale sneak peek: Archie and Betty discuss having kids KJ Apa on 'Riverdale' | Credit: The CW

But there's no rush, she reminds him. After all, they're only in their twenties.

Watch the full clip above.

Riverdale returns Tuesday, Nov. 16 at 9 p.m. ET on The CW.

