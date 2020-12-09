Veronica finds out about Betty and Archie in the first Riverdale season 5 trailer

Like many shows, Riverdale wrapped its fourth season early due to production shutting down amid the coronavirus pandemic. (Its 19th episode served as its finale.) But also like many shows, the series has since found a way to safely resume filming, which means season 5 is just around the corner.

Reminder: Season 4 ended with the students finding a way to defeat Mr. Honey, who is now on his way over to Stonewall Prep. But the season wasn't able to wrap up its big mystery around the town voyeur sending everyone super creepy videotapes.

So far, what we know about season 5 is that it will start where things left off, which is to say with prom and graduation. "We're essentially starting the season with the last three episodes of season 4, and partly because they're dynamite episodes," showrunner Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa told EW back in May. "I mean big, big, big changes happen. We are continuing the mystery and the relationship drama straight into season 5."

But, then there will be a time jump. According to star Lili Reinhart, the jump will take Archie and the gang seven years into the future.

Now, the season 5 trailer is here, giving us a look at prom night, more disturbing videotapes, and Veronica announcing that something happened between Betty and Archie. Watch it in full below:

Riverdale returns Wednesday, Jan. 20 on the CW.

