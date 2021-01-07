Riverdale season 5 casts Veronica's 'controlling and jealous' Wall Street husband

Riverdale season 5 has found a husband for Camila Mendes's Veronica Lodge.

First of all, wait! What?! Veronica has a husband? Yes. While season 5 will begin with what is essentially the last three episodes of the season 4 story line—something showrunner Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa had to shift around due to the pandemic—it will soon jump ahead seven years in the future.

Chris Mason, the British actor who appeared on Pretty Little Liars: The Perfectionists and Broadchurch, will play Chad Gekko, V's main squeeze, starting in the fourth episode, EW has learned. Chad is an "Alpha Dog" Wall Street bro who's very controlling and jealous. He's especially threatened by Veronica's friendship with Archie (KJ Apa) and her life in Riverdale.

"We're not gonna be teenagers anymore," Lili Reinhart (Betty) told Jimmy Fallon on The Tonight Show in August. "I'm psyched about it. I think it'll be nice to play an adult. But I also really appreciate Roberto, our showrunner, was like, yeah, let's revamp. We're not stuck in high school for seven seasons."

Mendes, Apa, Reinhart, Cole Sprouse, Casey Cott, and Madelaine Petsch were all spotted in the first season 5 trailer, which teased what happens next with some disturbing videotapes going around. The premiere will air on The CW this Jan. 20.

Deadline was first to report the news.