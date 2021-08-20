Which Riverdale character are you? Take this quiz and find out

Life in Riverdale is never dull, and neither are its denizens.

In the tiny town — with an exceedingly high murder rate — it's often up to the younger members of the community to solve crimes.

Since they were in high school, Archie Andrews (KJ Apa), Betty Cooper (Lili Reinhart), Veronica Lodge (Camila Mendes), Jughead Jones (Cole Sprouse), Cheryl Blossom (Madelaine Petsch), and the rest of the crew have somehow managed to juggle such responsibilities as football practice, running an illegal speakeasy, leading the Southside Serpents gang, and performing in various musicals, not to mention just dealing with plain old family and personal issues when they're not putting bad guys behind bars.

They all have unique personalities, but which Riverdale character do you relate to most? Are you ready to join the FBI like Betty, serve as a nighttime superhero of the streets like Archie, move to New York and start an empire like Veronica, or write the great American novel like Jughead?

In celebration of season 5, take our quiz (and share your Pop's Chock'lit Shoppe order) to find out which member of the Riverdale gang you're most like.

