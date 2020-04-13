Riverdale musical episode sneak peek features Cheryl and Toni's powerful, sultry duet

After the disastrous events of Riverdale's last two musicals, the town with pep is hoping the third time is the charm with a high-school variety show in this week's episode. Besides, after a literal murder and evil cult takeover, what else could possibly go wrong? Wait ... don't answer that.

The CW has released a sneak peek at one of the numbers in "Wicked Little Town" featuring a powerful duet from Hedwig and the Angry Inch between Cheryl (Madelaine Petsch) and Toni (Vanessa Morgan) after Kevin (Casey Cott) is forbidden from performing a song from that musical in the variety show. The fierce twosome sings "Candy Store" to try and persuade Principal Honey (Kerr Smith) to change his mind, but he doesn't appear to be receptive to their attempt in the extended video clip.

"Last year, we did Heathers because the song 'Candy Store' was perfect for Cheryl, and 'Dead Girl Walking' was perfect for Toni," showrunner Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa says. "This year, one of the reasons we did Hedwig was because the song 'Sugar Daddy' was tailor-made for Madelaine and Vanessa. They crushed the number, and we're excited to release the full-length version of it, especially now when the world needs it more than ever."

Check out the sultry performance above now. Music from the episode will be available at 9 p.m. PT on Wednesday. Follow the official Riverdale playlist here to be the first to listen to the soundtrack.

Riverdale airs Wednesdays at 8 p.m. on The CW.

