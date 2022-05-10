Caroline Day will debut as the Greendale librarian in the May 22 episode.

Meet Cheryl's former crush Heather in Riverdale first look

It was only a matter of time until Heather arrived on Riverdale — and EW has your first look at her in action.

As fans of the CW drama know, Heather's name has come up on more than one occasion throughout the series, particularly recently. When Penelope (Nathalie Boltt) showed up at her daughter's door looking for forgiveness, she revealed to Cheryl (Madelaine Petsch) that Heather, her former best friend and crush, had written to her after she moved away. Penelope previously disapproved of her daughter's crush, and as a result had hidden the letters. But by the episode's end, she handed the letters over to Cheryl.

Heather came up again in another episode when Percival Pickens (Chris O'Shea) used moments from everyone's past to haunt them, and Cheryl thought she heard Heather laughing in her room. But now Heather is showing up for real, played by Caroline Day.

Caroline Day on 'Riverdale' Caroline Day on 'Riverdale' | Credit: The CW

Day is set to recur on Riverdale after making her debut in the May 22 episode. According to a character description, "Heather is a librarian in Greendale and Cheryl's long-rumored junior-high sweetheart. After tracking down Heather on social media, Cheryl gets in touch with her, much to Nana Rose's disapproval. Then, when Heather re-enters Cheryl's life, she does so with secret knowledge that may help Cheryl understand her emerging powers better…"

Based on what looks like sage in her hand in the photo above, perhaps she knows a thing or two about magic.

Riverdale airs Sundays at 8 p.m. ET/PT on the CW.

