See how much the stars of Riverdale look like their TV parents did as teens

Riverdale goes back in time
Dean Buscher/The CW
Cole Sprouse as FP Jones vs. Skeet Ulrich in Scream
Katie Yu/The CW; Everett Collection
Lili Reinhart as Alice Cooper vs. Mädchen Amick in Twin Peaks
Katie Yu/The CW; Everett Collection
KJ Apa as Fred Andrews vs. Luke Perry in Beverly Hills, 90210
Dean Buscher/The CW; SNAP/REX/Shutterstock
Camila Mendes as Hermione Lodge vs. Marisol Nichols in Vegas Vacation
Dean Buscher/The CW; Everett Collection
Ashleigh Murray as Sierra McCoy vs. Robin Givens in Head of the Class
Dean Buscher/The CW; ABC Photo Archives/ABC/Getty Images
Casey Cott as Tom Keller vs. Martin Cummins in Poltergeist: The Legacy
Katie Yu/The CW; Everett Collection
Madelaine Petsch as Penelope Blossom vs. Nathalie Boltt in Isidingo
Dean Buscher/The CW; Youtube
