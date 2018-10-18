See how much the stars of Riverdale look like their TV parents did as teens

Samantha Highfill
October 18, 2018 at 06:25 PM EDT
<p>On Nov. 7, <em>Riverdale</em> will air its <a href="https://ew.com/tv/2018/08/08/riverdale-parents-flashback-episode/">flashback episode</a>, in which the show&#8217;s young actors will play the parts of their characters&#8217; parents. The CW has <a href="https://ew.com/tv/2018/10/16/riverdale-first-look-flashback-episode-2/">released photos from the episode</a>, which will explore more of the Gargoyle King mystery, and EW wants to see how they compare to the real thing. Which pairings could actually be related?</p>
Riverdale goes back in time

Dean Buscher/The CW
Cole Sprouse as FP Jones vs. Skeet Ulrich in Scream
Katie Yu/The CW; Everett Collection
Lili Reinhart as Alice Cooper vs. Mädchen Amick in Twin Peaks
Katie Yu/The CW; Everett Collection
KJ Apa as Fred Andrews vs. Luke Perry in Beverly Hills, 90210
Dean Buscher/The CW; SNAP/REX/Shutterstock
Camila Mendes as Hermione Lodge vs. Marisol Nichols in Vegas Vacation
Dean Buscher/The CW; Everett Collection
Ashleigh Murray as Sierra McCoy vs. Robin Givens in Head of the Class
Dean Buscher/The CW; ABC Photo Archives/ABC/Getty Images
Casey Cott as Tom Keller vs. Martin Cummins in Poltergeist: The Legacy
Katie Yu/The CW; Everett Collection
Madelaine Petsch as Penelope Blossom vs. Nathalie Boltt in Isidingo
Dean Buscher/The CW; Youtube
