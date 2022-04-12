Get an exclusive first look at the upcoming episode.

Tabitha's going back in time in first look photos from Riverdale time-travel episode

If you haven't been watching Riverdale lately, a lot has happened. Most importantly, the explosion at Archie's house (KJ Apa) has resulted in Archie, Betty (Lili Reinhart), and Jughead (Cole Sprouse) all having new special skills. Archie is essentially invincible — as in knives, etc. won't penetrate his skin. Betty can see people's auras and thereby tell when someone has a threatening presence. Jughead lost his hearing, but now he can hear people's thoughts. And these new powers came in at just the right time seeing as how there's now a supervillain in town.

Percival Pickens (Chris O'Shea) has already started making his mark on Riverdale, most recently convincing the town to remove Toni (Vanessa Morgan) from town council and have him take her spot. And from what we can tell, he seems to be doing that by using mind control? His powers are yet to be fully understood, but now we know his next target: Tabitha (Erinn Westbrook).

EW has an exclusive first look at an upcoming episode, which sees Percival's plan continue to unfold. And when Tabitha realizes that his plan will lead to the end of Pop's, she decides to fight back. But it seems Percival has a few accomplices, and when one goes after Tabitha, she ends up being sent back in time to search for answers. Get a look at the time-travel episode, which will air on April 24, below:

Riverdale Vanessa Morgan, Drew Ray Tanner, Erinn Westbrook and KJ Apa on 'Riverdale' | Credit: Colin Bentley/The CW

Riverdale Erinn Westbrook on 'Riverdale' | Credit: The CW

Riverdale Casey Cott and Chris O'Shea on 'Riverdale' | Credit: The CW

Riverdale Alvin Sanders and Erinn Westbrook on 'Riverdale' | Credit: The CW

Riverdale airs Sundays at 8 p.m. ET/PT on the CW.

