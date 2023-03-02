All the couples are mixed up.

Time isn't the only thing that's messed up in Riverdale.

The CW has released the first trailer for Riverdale's upcoming final season and things are definitely not how we left them. For one thing, the characters are stuck in the year 1955, which is the one thing we knew about the season. And with Jughead (Cole Sprouse) as the only person who remembers their past (future) lives, he's struggling to explain the situation to his friends.

"All of us, we were all sent back in time," he can be seen saying in the trailer. "We need to get back 67 years ago... but in the future." But happy-go-lucky Archie (KJ Apa) is not sure why they would want to leave. Because apparently, in the '50s, everyone is dating everyone. They're even having orgies!

Archie and Cheryl are getting married in Riverdale final season trailer Madelaine Petsch and KJ Apa on 'Riverdale' | Credit: The CW

The trailer features more than one confusing coupling: First there's Betty (Lili Reinhart) crushing on Kevin (Casey Cott). Then there's Archie and Cheryl (Madelaine Petsch) announcing their engagement? And don't even get us started on Veronica (Camila Mendes) and Jughead kissing! (For what it's worth, it does seem that a few of the series' staple ships are still going strong, including both Barchie and Varchie.)

As showrunner Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa previously told EW of the season, "There's not so much history and fraught baggage. There's a lightness to the show. It's been a great way to get back to basics, which is the kids in high school discovering themselves, the kids having their first times. We can discover these moments or revisit moments that we've explored in the past in a completely different context."

But despite being juniors in high school and loving their youth, things quickly take a dark turn in the trailer when a bloody Ethel (Shannon Purser) appears, bursting through the school's doors and declaring, "Something terrible's happened." So, no matter what year it is, it seems Riverdale can't escape its dangerous reputation.

Riverdale's final season premieres March 29 on The CW.

