"You may or may not see Betty explore her own bisexuality."

Riverdale star Lili Reinhart says Betty gets 'hornier and hornier' this season

Lili Reinhart isn't beating around the bush: "Someone asked me if I could describe Betty this season in one word. The word is horny."

In Riverdale's final season, the show's central characters have been transported back in time in more ways than one: Not only are they teenagers again, but they're teenagers stuck in the 1950s. And so far, the show is having a lot of fun when it comes to the dating scene. New couples have emerged! Old couples have re-emerged!

As Riverdale showrunner Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa previously told EW, "There's not so much history and fraught baggage [this season]. There's a lightness to the show. It's been a great way to get back to basics, which is the kids in high school discovering themselves, the kids having their first times. We can discover these moments or revisit moments that we've explored in the past in a completely different context."

Currently, Betty (Reinhart) is dating Kevin (Casey Cott), but she clearly has a crush on neighbor Archie (KJ Apa). And according to Reinhart, things are just getting started.

"I joke about it on set all the time. As the season progresses, she just gets hornier and hornier," Reinhart says with a laugh. "It's so interesting to see how Betty's mind is warped around her sexuality when she's being repressed. In the '50s, sexuality was not openly talked about. And certainly me, as a bisexual woman, it was not talked about. And you may or may not see Betty explore her own bisexuality. It's been a fun opportunity."

