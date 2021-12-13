The special hour focuses on Archie Comics in a new way.

Riverdale might be getting old, but its residents are as hot as ever.

This week, Riverdale airs its 100th episode, which also happens to be the end of the series' five-episode Rivervale event. To mark the occasion, the show's going to do something it's never done before: Go a bit deeper in the series' comic inspiration.

"We often incorporate pop culture into the show," says showrunner Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa. "We did a season that was sort of inspired by Dungeons & Dragons. We did a season that was inspired by Hardy Boys-like books when we were at Stonewall Prep. One thing we've never done is really embrace comic books.

"One of the reasons the show works and surprised people is because they had an idea of the Archie Comics and the show is so not that," Aguirre-Sacasa continues. "The show lives in the tension between what people think of Archie Comics and our dark, sexy, violent version of that. But I love the comics. It felt like, 'Oh, why don't we make the 100th episode about that?'"

And, as is always the case with Riverdale, fans can expect a few surprises.

Below, EW has an exclusive script page from the episode, which features an unexpected return.

