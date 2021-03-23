Chapter Thirteen: The Sweet Hereafter Riverdale type TV Show network The CW

Cheryl Blossom is back.

Ever since the Riverdale time jump, fans have been seeing a new Cheryl, one who paints, very rarely leaves her house, and seems hardened by her time at Thornhill. But every now and then, we'll get snippets of the Cheryl (Madelaine Petsch) we knew, whether she's competing in a dance-off to once again rule the River Vixens or giving the town a performance to remember.

EW has an exclusive extended look at a musical number from this week's Riverdale, which features Cheryl — in an HBIC jumpsuit, naturally — performing Lady Gaga's "Stupid Love" with the help of her Vixens. The setting? None other than the Riverdale High-Stonewall Prep football game, which once again sees Archie (K.J. Apa) go head-to-head with Hiram Lodge (Mark Consuelos). And from the looks of it, things are not going well for Archie.

Watch the full performance above. Riverdale airs Wednesdays at 8 p.m. ET/PT on the CW.

Related content: