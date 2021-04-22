Rita Wilson surprised viewers when she rapped Naughty by Nature's 'Hip Hop Hooray' while serving as a guest panelist on The Masked Singer tonight.

Watch Rita Wilson show off her rapping skills on The Masked Singer: 'I can spit some flow'

Chameleon may have channeled Warren G and Snoop Dogg on The Masked Singer Wednesday, but guest panelist Rita Wilson proved she's got some bars too.

"You know, you might have a competitor, Chameleon. You may not know this about me, but I can spit some flow," the singer said, following the masked contestant's rendition of "Regulate."

Wilson then rapped along to Naughty by Nature's classic track "Hip Hop Hooray." She couldn't resist laughing at herself in the beginning, but she impressed her fellow judges Ken Jeong, Robin Thicke, Nicole Scherzinger, and Jenny McCarthy.

And by the end, everybody was waving along to Wilson's rhymes, and she even got two thumbs up from Chameleon.

"That was classic television right there," host Nick Cannon said.

Many viewers were entertained by the unexpected moment, and some joked that Wilson likely inspired her son Chet Hanks' own hip-hop aspirations.

"Rita Wilson on here spitting Naughty By Nature lyrics, so thats where Chet gets it from," one commenter tweeted.

"Rita Wilson rapping was not on my bingo card but I'm here for it #maskedsinger," another user wrote.

Tonight wasn't the first time Wilson has shown off her MC skills. While in quarantine last March, after contracting coronavirus, she posted a video of herself listening to "Hip Hop Hooray" and flawlessly matching the group bar for bar.

On Instagram, Wilson explained that she learned the lyrics for her role in the 2020 film Boy Genius. She also called the song "modern day Shakespeare" and said it took her a month to learn because it's so complex.

"When I was quarantined and recovering from COVID-19 I wanted to see if I still remembered it, kind of like a brain exercise," she added. "To my surprise I did. I thought it would be fun to put it on my Instagram to show people I was doing okay and to make them smile."

Naughty by Nature saw Wilson's version, loved it, and released a remix of the anthem alongside the actress to raise money for MusiCares COVID-19 Relief Fund.

"We are honored to be part of the remix of our classic song to raise awareness and help fight the coronavirus," they said. "Thanks again to Rita Wilson and Tom Hanks for embracing us, and for helping us take the unexpected viral moment further for such a great cause."

The remix became available on YouTube and on all digital/streaming platforms earlier this month.

