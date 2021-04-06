Plus, details about the upcoming "Super 8" and "Spicy 6" episodes.

Rita Wilson and Chrissy Metz to join The Masked Singer as guest panelists

Wilson, whose latest EP Trilogy 1 is out now, is set to join Ken Jeong, Robin Thicke, Jenny McCarthy-Wahlberg and Nicole Scherzinger as a guest panelist in the special two hour "Super 8" episode airing Wednesday, April 21. This episode marks the first time that the finalists from Group A and Group B come together for one supersized competition that will end with two celebrities being unmasked.

Then, Metz will join the panelists' desk in the "Spicy 6" episode airing Wednesday, May 5. The episode featuring the This Is Us star is the last episode before the Quarter Finals.

Before all that though, an all-new episode airs this week, with Group B returning to the stage with another new Wildcard celebrity. So far this season the wildcards have included the Orca and Crab.

Also new this season, viewers can play along and win cash (including the chance to win a $100,000 prize) all season via FOX Bet Super 6, a free-to-play app. To play along, download the Super 6 app and answer six questions before each new episode of the show.

For more from this week's episode of The Masked Singer, check out the clip above, which features Jeong getting roasted a bit by his fellow panelists for name-dropping.

