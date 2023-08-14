The singer picked up dinner on the way down a cliff.

Rita Ora is no chicken.

The singer and actress did everything it took to survive in Nevada's Valley of Fire on Sunday's episode of Running Wild With Bear Grylls — including eating a pretty unappetizing meal and drinking some sock water.

In Sunday's episode host Bear Grylls and Ora rappel down a steep mountain, when Grylls instructs the singer swing toward a small cave containing a dead pigeon. "His head's falling off but I got it," Ora responds after grabbing the bird and shoving it into her pack. Grylls speculated that a larger bird killed the pigeon and brought it to the cliffside cave, but abandoned its prey once the climbers approached.

Rita Ora Running Wild Rita Ora on 'Running Wild with Bear Grylls' | Credit: National Geographic for Disney/Ben Simms

After starting a fire with Ora's lip balm, she inspects the pigeon to see if it smelled like it was rotting. "No, it smells good," Ora said of the pigeon that then became their dinner.

"It was actually delicious. It tasted like chicken. It did, it tasted just like dry chicken. Sandy dry chicken," she remarked of her unusual meal. "I can't believe this, but I'm actually really happy that I get to taste this stuff."

But that's not the only funky survival skill she mastered — earlier in the episode, Ora also drank water out of a sock. After Grylls found a damp patch of sand, he dug a hole until finding moisture and placed a sock in the hole to soak up the liquid. Squeezing the water from the sock into a mug, Ora gladly transferred some to her own bottle.

"Never did I think that I would use socks to just find some water in the middle of nowhere," Ora said. "And I've got to say, that is a first."

Ora also said that she intends to keep the sock "for memory, I guess."

Running Wild With Bear Grylls air Sundays on National Geographic.

