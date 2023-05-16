Moreno says she texts the recording artist and Fast franchise star — as well as the NFL player — after meeting them both on separate movie sets.

Rita Moreno is 'text buddies' with Ludacris and Marshawn Lynch: 'I like my Black boys'

Legendary Oscar-winning actress Rita Moreno expands her social circle with each movie set she steps on.

The 91-year-old West Side Story performer said she's managed to snag new friends on two of her most recent projects: the road trip comedy 80 for Brady and the upcoming Fast franchise blockbuster Fast X.

"When I went into rehearsal for [a] scene, it was freezing cold out. We were shooting in London," Moreno told the ladies of The View on Tuesday's live broadcast, reflecting on the moment she met Chris "Ludacris" Bridges. "I noticed that Chris was there. I thought, that can't be him. And it was! I said, 'Are you Chris?' He said yes, and I said, 'Hi, hello,' and now we've become text buddies!"

She then recalled meeting retired NFL player Marshawn Lynch while shooting the ensemble comedy 80 for Brady with Jane Fonda, Lily Tomlin, and Sally Field.

"I always get his name wrong, [Marshawn] Lynch, the football player, we're text buddies also. I met him on the 80 for Brady movie," she said, to which Whoopi Goldberg responded, "Picking up men everywhere you go, just picking 'em up!"

Moreno turned to look at Goldberg, saying, "I like my Black boys." Cohost Sunny Hostin added, "Yeah, I do, too." Goldberg finished the discussion by telling the actress that "they like you, too!"

Moreno previously opened up about filming Brady, revealing to Jimmy Kimmel that she "kept grabbing" herself while shooting a scene inside a football locker room.

"I simply want to say that my favorite scene in the movie takes place in the locker room where the guys are — you know, [Rob Gronkowski], all of these guys," Moreno said. "I entered the room, and it's a real locker room. And I swear to God, in seconds I got turned on."

The View airs weekdays at 11 a.m. ET/PT on ABC, while Moreno's Fast X hits theaters on Friday.

