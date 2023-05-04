Amazon's Lord of the Rings show is continuing production without showrunners J.D. Payne and Patrick McKay.

The Rings of Power to complete season 2 filming without showrunners amid writers' strike

The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power is moving forward with filming season 2 — despite the ongoing Hollywood writers' strike.

Amazon Studios' fantasy epic is currently in production on its second season, and EW has confirmed that filming will continue in the U.K. without showrunners J.D. Payne and Patrick McKay. The production team planned for a potential strike, and scripts and other creative materials were finished ahead of time so as not to delay filming. Rings of Power has 19 days left to shoot for season 2.

The Writers Guild of America went on strike this week after failing to reach an agreement with the Alliance of Motion Pictures and Television Producers. Under strike rules, WGA members are prohibited from participating in writing duties. In Payne and McKay's absence, non-writing executive producers, directors, and crew will oversee production on set.

Robert Aramayo as Elrond and Owain Arthur as Durin IV on 'The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power' Robert Aramayo as Elrond and Owain Arthur as Durin IV on 'The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power' | Credit: Ben Rothstein/Prime Video

The Rings of Power isn't the only show to continue filming during the strike: HBO's fellow fantasy show House of the Dragon is pressing on with production on its second season too, as scripts had already been completed. Still, writers will not be on set to oversee any potential rewrites or creative decisions.

