The actor opens up about his real-life friendship with Robert Aramayo — and the perils of wearing a prosthetic nose.

Rings of Power star Owain Arthur on the Elrond/Durin bromance: 'I'd do anything for him'

The first season of The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power has introduced an entire fellowship of new characters, stretching from the island kingdom of Númenor to the far reaches of the Southlands. But perhaps the show's most delightful surprise has been the friendship between Durin (Owain Arthur) and Elrond (Robert Aramayo). Together, the gruff dwarven prince and ethereal elf have forged one of the series' closest bonds, whether they're conspiring to help steal a stone table or arguing over who saved who from rampaging trolls.

Durin and Elrond's odd-couple chemistry is a rare example of warmth between two civilizations that historically hate each other, and it echoes the bond between Gimli and Legolas in The Lord of the Rings. But Arthur and Aramayo have also created an entirely original dynamic, following the two friends and allies as they grapple with their loyalty to each other and to their respective people.

With the season 1 finale on the horizon, EW recently sat down with Arthur for All Rings Considered, our weekly podcast breaking down each episode of The Rings of Power. Here, the Welsh actor opens up about playing the bearded prince of Khazad-dûm — and his close friendship with Aramayo. (Minor spoilers for season 1 episode 7, "The Eye," ahead.)

The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power Elrond (Robert Aramayo) and Durin IV (Owain Arthur) in 'The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power' | Credit: Ben Rothstein/Prime Video

ENTERTAINMENT WEEKLY: I want to start by talking about that big, emotional conversation between Durin and his father (played by Peter Mullan) in episode 7. What do you remember most about filming that scene?

OWAIN ARTHUR: I remember thinking that this scene has never happened between father and son in the past, and this is definitely the first time it's happening. That's the kind of overall feeling I had with Peter. I mean, shooting with Peter was an absolute treat because he's a phenomenal actor, and everything happens in the moment with him. As an actor, you're almost improvising with what's happening right in front of you. We all know the script and what's going to happen, but he really does keep you on your toes, which is really exciting.

It's this big moment between these two very gruff people, but there's a wonderful kind of softness to both of them.

Yeah, there's a nice little hand on the shoulder from Dad that kind of says, "I'm with you, son, but this is too far." I don't know who's right in this scene. Who knows? Am I going too far with what I want, or am I putting Khazad-dûm in danger? Is my father right? Is my father wrong? Is it the old way, or the new way? Who knows? I like how it's left to interpretation. But I also like the connection Durin has with Elrond and how committed and how invested he is in his best friend.

That was something I wanted to ask about: For me and for a lot of other people, one of the most delightful parts of the show has been that friendship between Durin and Elrond. Tell me about working with Robert Aramayo. What's your friendship like off-screen?

Do you know what? It's really strange. It's weirdly a blurred line of Elrond and Rob. We're very close. We worked well together, and we worked hard on creating this deep relationship between Durin and Elrond. And I absolutely love him to bits. I'd do anything for him. We speak regularly on the phone, even though we've been apart for however long. But I do consider him to be one of my very best friends.

This episode has that great goodbye scene where you both say "Namárië" to each other. What stands out when you think back to filming that?

I mean, the challenge with shooting with Rob has always been the technical side of it — how to keep the scene alive, whilst fighting against the technical difficulties that we're faced with. There's the forced perspective and the scale work that's always involved if we're ever in a scene together. But I'll never forget being on the edge of that emotion all day with Rob and it being quite an intimate shooting day. It's Rob and I connecting, saying farewell to each other on many occasions. It was a very memorable day and a scene and a show I feel blessed to be a part of.

Tell me a little bit about the technical side of filming a dwarf and an elf together. I know sometimes you're shooting in forced perspective, and other times Rob is essentially on a ladder. How do you approach that?

We're very lucky, actually, that the technical team strive to accommodate us actors. I remember the first [assistant director] on the day was being very respectful of mine and Robert's process during the shooting of that and what it took to tap into those emotions. It was a very quiet set, a very respectful set, and I have to say, that was the case for the entire New Zealand crew. They were very respectful, very helpful, very supportive and hard-working. You really felt the... I mean, excuse the expression, but you really felt the love in the room on that day. I don't know if it's because I personally was feeling vulnerable because of where the character was. Or maybe it's just the special magic that this show has created on and off screen.

I know some of the other cast members have said that Rob is actor on set who knows all the lore and will school everybody on obscure details. Was that your experienced?

That is one hundred percent true. [Laughs] But also, I love him for that. I love how knowledgeable he is of the lore. But as a friend, you can take that lightly as well and… not humiliate him, but kind of tease him a little bit with the amount of knowledge that he knows. [Laughs] I love how knowledgeable he is and how we'll pick his brain. His knowledge would always contribute to support our work and inspire us as well on what we could add into the scenes and into our friendship and where we've been and where we're going.

The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power Owain Arthur as Prince Durin IV in 'The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power' | Credit: Ben Rothstein/Prime Video

I also love the relationship between Durin and Disa, played by Sophia Nomvete. There's that great final scene in episode 7, where Disa essentially gives Durin a pep talk and stands with him. What do you love most about their on-screen relationship?

What I love is that Durin and Disa are solid. There's no shaking them. They are a power couple, if you like. The power couple of Middle-earth! [Laughs] But she's always there for him, and he's always there for her, and they know each other well. I think Disa knows Durin better than Durin knows Durin. It's kind of a "mama knows best" type of thing, and I don't think Durin takes that for granted.

What I've loved is how people have picked up on it. Sophia and I did lots of work together before shooting and during shooting, and we get on so well. I'm actually in the car with her right now right this second! We're off to a convention. [Laughs] So we're living in each other's pockets, and we finish each other's sentences and call each other idiots every day. I love her to bits. [In the background, Sophia Nomvete yells, "I love you!"] So I like that the fans have picked up on that.

I know you've talked a lot about the transformation part of playing Durin: the prosthetics, the beard, the costume, all of it. What was your favorite part of Durin's look, and what was your least favorite?

I'm sure the favorite part was the least favorite part as well. It's kind of yin and yang with Durin and the beard — the comfort and the discomfort. I love his beard, but I hated his beard. I loved his nose, but I hated his nose. Especially when it came to drinking smoothies because the nose dips down really far. Often I'd have coffee right at the end of my nose just before going for a take, and the prosthetics guy would go, "Oh my God, you've done it again. You've got pink foam on the tip of your nose."

But I loved my nose! And I loved my eyebrows and the ears and mustache and the beard and everything. But I also hated it at the same time. I'm not sure if I've answered your question there.

I imagine it would be helpful for getting into character, but oh my God, it must be annoying when it's time for lunch.

Oh, absolutely. It wasn't until the last piece of hair was put on, then that's when Durin is activated for the day. That's when the fun starts, and that's when the Scottish accent comes in. I try to stay as Durin for as long as I can. Because it's fun! It's fun being Durin, and it's fun being a dwarf. It's fun shouting and belching during the day and getting away with it.

That's kind of the dream!

Exactly! It's like, I'm allowed to belch because I'm a dwarf!

This interview has been edited and condensed for length and clarity.

For more from Owain Arthur — as well as Entertainment Weekly's breakdown of each Rings of Power episode — listen to EW's new Lord of the Rings podcast, All Rings Considered.

