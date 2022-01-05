The Righteous Gemstones Close this dialog window Streaming Options

Welcome to the Gemstone flock, Eric Andre.

The wild and eccentric comedian, known for Adult Swim's The Eric Andre Show and Netflix's prank movie Bad Trip, brings his talents to season 2 of The Righteous Gemstones, in which he's paired up with "the funniest motherf---er ever," a.k.a. creator and star Danny McBride.

"Danny and his team have such a smart, nuanced, and uniquely their own sensibility and point of view, and I'm drawn to that, and hopefully vice-versa," Andre tells EW of the mind behind Gemstones, Vice Principals, and Eastbound & Down. "I think that's what excites comedians and musicians and performers about one another."

The HBO comedy follows the Gemstones, a family of televangelists that often look out more for themselves than their followers. In season 2, eldest son Jesse (McBride) finds what he believes is a new friend in Lyle Lissons (Andre), who, like Jesse, is ready to see his father step aside and hand him the reins.

"I get to be a loud, insane Texas megachurch preacher, which is kind of like what I do for my standup comedy, so it wasn't that much of a stretch — just add a guitar," jokes Andre. "On the surface, there's a brotherhood because we're the firstborns of these megachurch dynasties, the eldest sons in the Game of Thrones of it all. But there might be a little bit of seduction and manipulation happening."

The Righteous Gemstones Danny McBride, John Goodman, and Eric Andre on 'The Righteous Gemstones' season 2. | Credit: Ryan Green/HBO

Andre says when he first arrived in South Carolina for filming on season 2, which three days into initial production was delayed by the pandemic, he asked McBride to "text me every eccentric loudmouth preacher you can find on the internet." McBride returned with a long list, sending Andre down a YouTube wormhole.

"I emulated bits and pieces of my favorites — all of them with insane names," says Andre. "They're very much like WWE wrestlers. It was like watching old footage of Macho Man Randy Savage and Hulk Hogan and Junkyard Dog."

Thankfully, unlike the WWE, or Andre's other recent projects, he didn't feel the risk of injury while filming Gemstones. Andre appreciated the safe confines considering he had just finished putting his life and body in jeopardy on Bad Trip and the upcoming Jackass Forever. "Goddamn, I was so nervous on the Jackass set, because every chair you sit in, every square inch, there could be an explosive or a venomous snake," he admits. "There's nowhere safe, they're constantly filming you and they're constantly f---ing with you. So, yes, shooting a scripted show where no one's trying to kill you is quite relaxing!"

The Righteous Gemstones Jessica Lowe and Eric Andre take the stage on 'The Righteous Gemstones.' | Credit: Ryan Green/HBO

But that doesn't mean Andre isn't ready to inflict some more pain on himself. Released on Netflix last March, Bad Trip reached No. 1 worldwide on Netflix, prompting the writer-star to start planning another trip.

"It was such a success, I would be remiss if I didn't take another crack at it," he shares. "It was so trial by fire that there were so many mistakes and failures. We shot probably 10-times the amount of footage that you saw in the final cut of the movie. Now we know what we're doing, so it would be nice to take a stab at it again with the knowledge that we had to learn the hard way."

So could that next hidden-camera adventure find him stopping in Lyle's world?

"Oh, I got a lot of church pranks in my head," he says with a laugh. "Those are coming."

The Righteous Gemstones season 2 premieres Sunday, Jan. 9 on HBO.

Sign up for Entertainment Weekly's free daily newsletter to get breaking TV news, exclusive first looks, recaps, reviews, interviews with your favorite stars, and more.

Close this dialog window Streaming Options

Related content: