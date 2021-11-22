"We're already into writing the pilot and the story bible," the director said.

Ridley Scott is plotting a TV series based on his Blade Runner franchise.

"We're already into writing the pilot for Blade Runner, and the bible," Scott said when asked by BBC Today on Monday what projects he had on the horizon. "We're presenting Blade Runner as a TV show, which will probably be 10 hours. Alien is a similar thing. Alien is now being written for pilot, but you also have to write out the history. If it's eight hours or 10 hours, you have to write out the bible of what happens in those 10 hours."

Blade Runner Harrison Ford and Daryl Hannah in Ridley Scott's original 'Blade Runner.' | Credit: Everett Collection

This BBC interview is the first time Scott has spoken of a Blade Runner show, however. The news comes in the wake of the anime series Blade Runner: Black Lotus premiering on Adult Swim earlier this month. Set in the year 2032, Black Lotus aims to fill in gaps between Scott's original 1982 Blade Runner film and Denis Villeneuve's 2017 sequel Blade Runner 2049.

Representatives for Scott didn't immediately respond to EW's request for additional comment.

Scott is clearly a busy man. House of Gucci hits theaters later this week, which will mark the director's second new film in this year alone (following The Last Duel). Without taking much time off, Scott will soon begin filming the Napoleon Bonaparte biopic Kitbag with Joaquin Phoenix and Jodie Comer in January.

