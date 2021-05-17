Ricky Schroder apologizes to Costco employee for anti-mask rant

"I was trying to make a point to the corporate overlords and I'm sorry that I had to use you to do it," said the former child actor in a video.

Former child star Ricky Schroder has issued a formal apology to the Costco employee who refused to let Schroder into Costco without a mask. In a video posted on Schroder's official Instagram, the actor spoke calmly about the incident, explaining his reasoning for acting the way he did.

Ricky Schroder

"Jason, nothing personal. I'm not upset with you or anybody in the position like you have, who works for a living," Schroder said. "I understand you were following your laws and rules. I was trying to make a point to the corporate overlords and I'm sorry that I had to use you to do it. And if I hurt your feelings, I apologize."

Schroder visited Costco on Sunday and filmed his confrontation with Costco employee Jason, where he can be heard arguing about the recently relaxed mask mandates (despite many states lifting restrictions, masks are still required to be worn in stores in California.)

"You're going to listen to these people? They've destroyed our economy. They're destroying our state. And you're just going to listen to their rules?" Schroder asks in the video, which he posted to his official Instagram on Sunday and went viral almost immediately.

During his apology, Schroder addressed his mistake of losing his temper while also doubling down on his feelings about the government's handling of the pandemic as the world slowly returns to normal.

"I do think that independence for medical tyranny is more important than hurting people's feelings, so I'm sorry I hurt your feelings. But I want us all to be free," he said. "I want us all to go back to the way it was. I don't want this COVID reality they want, these COVID passports. I just don't want it. And neither should you."

Schroder, who rose to fame on the 1980's sitcom Silver Spoons and had a prominent role on NYPD Blue, isn't a stranger to being the center of controversy. Back in 2020, Yahoo reported that Schroder had helped bail out Illinois teen gunman Kyle Rittenhouse.

