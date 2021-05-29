Ricky Gervais 'shocked and appalled' following misconduct allegations against After Life producer Charlie Hanson

"I am shocked and appalled to learn of the historical allegations made by a number of women against Charlie Hanson," Gervais said in a statement.

Ricky Gervais has spoken out about sexual misconduct allegations against his long-time collaborator Charlie Hanson, the producer and director of Netflix's After Life.

"I am shocked and appalled to learn of the historical allegations made by a number of women against Charlie Hanson," Gervais said in a statement on Saturday. "The decision was made to immediately remove him from production and I am confident the matter is being handled thoroughly."

Hanson helped produce multiple projects from Gervais and Stephen Merchant, including two seasons of the BBC and HBO comedy Extras, Life's Too Short, Derek, and the film Cemetery Junction. He has repeatedly denied accusations.

Hanson's allegations came to light following anonymous emails that were sent to both Netflix and BAFTA detailing complaints and accusations from 11 women from 2008-2015. In an email excerpted from The Times of London, a woman claimed, "Charlie Hanson is a predator who uses his reputation, connections and standing in order to groom far younger, impressionable and sometimes vulnerable women into trusting him."

According to Deadline, a spokeswoman at Netflix confirmed that Hanson is no longer a part of Gervais' comedy series, stating "On Monday, we received an anonymous email containing historical allegations about a producer on one of our titles. Whilst the allegations are unrelated to his time on the show, we immediately removed him from the production and referred the matter to the police." BAFTA has also confirmed they suspended Hanson's membership.

Hanson is the latest British media figure to face misconduct allegations, as Doctor Who actor and producer Noel Clarke came under fire last month after 20 women alleged Clarke harassed them on the set of the hit show.

