What do a fired CNN anchor and a hard-drinking, dimension-hopping cartoon scientist have in common? Quite a bit, if you believe former Rick's List host Rick Sanchez.

In the latest episode of his podcast, Sanchez claimed that he inspired one of the titular characters in the hit animated series Rick and Morty.

"In some ways, it's kind of flattering that a famous cartoon character is now named after me or has my name," Sanchez said on Rick Sanchez News. "But it's also really frustrating. Because it's kind of like my name was hijacked, right?"

An irreverent comedy about a narcissistic genius and his good-natured nephew, Rick and Morty premiered on Cartoon Network's Adult Swim programming block in 2013, after Sanchez had been fired from hosting Rick's List for making derogatory comments about Jon Stewart and Jewish people. On his podcast, Sanchez noted that Cartoon Network and CNN are owned by the same company, and that he and Rick and Morty's Rick share a first and last name. To him, the fact that a Cartoon Network show would feature a character with the same name as an employee from a sister network would seem to be more than a coincidence.

To further his case, Sanchez presented a home video from Rick and Morty co-creator Justin Roiland that was filmed around 2006. In the video, Roiland and a friend perform a sketch in which they turn on a news program that features a masked news anchor, also played by Roiland. "Hello, I'm Rick Sanchez," he says, "and welcome to the 7 o'clock news." (For Rick and Morty fans, the sketch is reminiscent of the show's Interdimensional Cable gag.)

"It seems to me they knew exactly who I was at the time," Sanchez said on his podcast. "Either that, or it's one of the biggest coincidences that could have ever of happened." According to Sanchez, the clip is a smoking gun that he was the inspiration for Rick Sanchez on Rick and Morty, and he's never received fair compensation or recognition for it.

It's not exactly an airtight case, though. For one thing, Rick's List premiered in January 2010 and was canceled that October. That means Roiland's video was made long before Rick's List was on the air, while Rick and Morty launched three years after its cancellation.

On his podcast, Sanchez said he reached out to Roiland, who said he had no idea who Sanchez was and that the whole thing was merely a coincidence. (A representative for Adult Swim didn't immediately respond to EW's request for comment.)

In any case, Sanchez seemed to have mixed feelings about sharing his name, and perhaps legacy, with an animated mad scientist. "When [CNN] fired me, they gave, or allowed, my brand and name to end up on a cartoon character," he said. "Maybe there's a part of me here that should be flattered, but then again it kind of sucks when you wake up one day and everything you ever worked for to create, your brand, your name, is gone."

