Get a first look at Rick Ross and Queen Latifah chopping it up on The Equalizer

Rick Ross may have famously rapped that he's "not a star," but he's now spitting lines with Queen Latifah in prime time.

EW has an exclusive first look at the Bawse himself guest-starring on the CBS crime drama The Equalizer. And though he's not replacing Chris Noth as a series regular, Ross is sure to leave an impression on Robyn McCall and company.

In "Bout Dat Life," McCall (Latifah) gets caught in a deadly battle between opposing rap crews when she's hired by the wife of famous emcee Gregory "Dilemma" Blickman (Ross) to clear his name. Unfortunately, he's already pleaded guilty to murder, so it seems like McCall's got some equalizing to do.

THE EQUALIZER Rick Ross, Tory Kittles, and Queen Latifah on 'The Equalizer' | Credit: Michael Greenberg/CBS

In shades of Biggie and Tupac, Dilemma is accused of assassinating rival gangsta rapper Dre Bids. Their beef made Dilemma rich (forever) but also took its toll on his family and community. Though the rapper pleads guilty to the murder, he's keeping a dark secret about what really happened.

"The Equalizer family is very excited to have legendary rap artist and entrepreneur Rick Ross join us for this episode," say co-showrunners Andrew W. Marlowe and Terri Edda Miller. "He is perfect in this role of a chart-topping hip-hop artist caught up in a world of violence. Ross knocks it out of the park."

Tune in to The Equalizer Jan. 9 on CBS and Paramount+ to see if McCall can get Dilemma out of his, well, dilemma.

