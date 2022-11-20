Rick and Morty stars pick their favorite moments of season 6 so far

Here's what Sarah Chalke likes about playing two Beths, and why Spencer Grammer enjoyed getting to show Summer's dark side this season.

Rick and Morty returns this Sunday for a new batch of episodes on Adult Swim, but the beloved animated sci-fi series has already been up to lots of hijinks in the first half of season 6.

Ahead of the midseason premiere, EW caught up with stars Justin Roiland (Rick and Morty themselves), Sarah Chalke (Beth), Chris Parnell (Jerry), Spencer Grammer (Summer), and showrunner Scott Marder to discuss their favorite moments of the season so far.

Rick and Morty season 6 Rick (Justin Roiland) unleashes a new weapon in 'Rick and Morty' season 6. | Credit: Adult Swim

Chalke has had a lot to play now that there are two incarnations of her character in the show, with Space Beth stopping by the house often to check on Domestic Beth and the rest of the Smith family. Things have even gotten a little hot and heavy between the two Beths, especially in the episode "Bethic Twinstinct."

"One of my favorite parts about Rick and Morty is getting to play Domestic Beth and Space Beth," Chalke tells EW. "When we record them, we record all of one character and then record the other. So we do all of Domestic Beth, and then we do Space Beth second because she's got a little more edge. So I make my voice a little more raspy towards the end of the session. I just try to find a way to differentiate them a little bit from each other, but also keep them grounded in the same person."

Marder, who directs the recording sessions, says that Chalke has "a great take on them."

"It's awesome to see her fall into a different character," Marder says. "She has a really good internal understanding of them, and you can feel it immediately. It just feels like a different person jumping in the booth. It's neat to see."

Rick and Morty season 6 The whole Smith family, including Space Beth (Sarah Chalke), in 'Rick and Morty' season 6. | Credit: Adult Swim

Parnell says that his favorite episode of the season hasn't even happened yet, but teases that in the back half of season 6 there will be a Jerry-focused episode that was "a particularly fun one to record" and will show viewers "Jerry being a little different than he is most of the time."

Roiland's favorite season 6 episode so far was "Rick: A Mort Well Lived," which fleshed out the previously-seen concept of Roy (a video game where you play a normal person through their whole life) by turning every character in the game into an aspect of Morty.

"It's different than 'Interdimensional Cable,' but it's kind of got that same kind of fun energy," Roiland says. "That episode's definitely a highlight. There's been some cool stuff this go-round."

Grammer points to the "Night Family" episode, in which an alternate version of Summer leads mirror versions of the family into harassing the original incarnations. Both Rick and Morty have behaved in evil or narcissistic ways throughout the run of the show, but now viewers have gotten to see Summer and Beth wreak some havoc as well.

"I've been wanting Summer to be a little bit more dark," Grammer says with a laugh. "I enjoy that stuff because it's challenge for me as a performer. I also think it's really fun to see female characters that we like doing things that are unlikable. Male characters in general get a lot more leeway to do things like that, and we just like kind of accept that. So to be able to do a little bit of that with some female characters empowers women to have a little bit more variety in how they can behave and act in the world."

Rick and Morty season 6 returns Sunday, Nov. 20 on Adult Swim, with subsequent episodes airing weekly into December.

