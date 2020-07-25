Rick and Morty type TV Show network Cartoon Network genre Animated

Sci-fi

Comedy

Rick and Morty posted an animatic of a scene from season 5 online Friday night (below).

The move came after co-creator Dan Harmon and cast members Sarah Chalke, Spencer Grammer, and Chris Parnell streamed a virtual non-Comic-Con panel on Twitch. The crudely animated scene provides the first look at the next season of the Adult Swim sensation.

The cable network staged its own virtual convention on Twitch, with Rick and Morty going head to head with FXX's animated series Archer doing a Comic-Con@Home panel on YouTube and releasing its long-awaited season 11 trailer.

Rick and Morty's fourth edition concluded in May, and the team is working remotely on the new episodes amid the pandemic. The writers have been working on new episodes via Zoom, Harmon said.

Harmon noted the team is already finished with season 5 episodes and are now writing on season 6, and also revealed the one animated series he'd consider doing a crossover episode with: Netflix's BoJack Horseman.

Adult Swim ordered 70 episodes of Rick and Morty in 2018. Season 4 consisted of 10 episodes, leaving at least 60 more to come. There's no word yet on a season 5 premiere date.

