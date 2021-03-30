Rick and Morty reveals season 5 premiere date, new trailer

Rick and Morty Streaming Options

It's officially the summer of Rick.

Rick and Morty season 5 is set to premiere June 20, Adult Swim announced Tuesday, and there's a new trailer to accompany the news.

The popular comedy follows sociopathic genius scientist Rick Sanchez (voiced by co-creator Justin Roiland), who drags his timid grandson Morty (also Roiland) on insanely dangerous adventures across the universe. Rick lives with his daughter Beth's (Sarah Chalke) family and constantly brings her, his son-in-law Jerry (Chris Parnell), grand-daughter Summer (Spencer Grammer), and Morty into intergalactic escapades.

Season 4 ended last May and two months later, the show posted a first look at the next installment. It came after cast members and co-creator Dan Harmon streamed a virtual non-Comic-Con panel on Twitch.

At the time, Harmon said the team was working remotely on new episodes amid the pandemic via Zoom. He also said they were already finished with season 5 episodes and were writing season 6.

Rick and Morty season 5 will debut Sunday, June 20, at 11 p.m. ET/PT. Check out the new season key art below:

rick and morty Image zoom 'Rick and Morty' | Credit: adult swim

