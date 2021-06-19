Rick and Morty introduces Rick's oceanic nemesis in season 5 premiere clip

Rick and Morty Close this dialog window Streaming Options

Things aren't exactly going swimmingly for the title characters at the start of Rick and Morty's fifth season... at least not at first.

Adult Swim has dropped a preview of the sci-fi comedy's fifth season premiere (which airs Sunday), featuring Rick and his grandson Morty (both voiced by series co-creator Justin Roiland) in a typically intense situation. As the two plummet toward Earth in Rick's spaceship, Morty manages to crash-land in the ocean - which, unfortunately for them, creates a new crisis as they have "desecrated the sacred treaty betwixt land and sea." So says Rick's "nemesis" Mr. Nimbus, anyway, who rises from the ocean to register his disapproval.

The scene is the finished version of an animatic released online almost a year ago. Rick and Morty's fifth season is premiering just 13 months after the previous one concluded, a big reversal from earlier seasons that often had nearly two-year gaps in between. In 2018, Adult Swim ordered 70 episodes of Rick and Morty, which should ensure shorter gaps between seasons, according to Roiland and co-creator Dan Harmon. During a virtual panel last year, Harmon said the writers had already moved on to season 6.

Rick and Morty returns Sunday at 11 p.m. on Adult Swim.

Close this dialog window Streaming Options

Related content: