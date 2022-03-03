See EW's exclusive on what happens when the minds behind Rick and Morty make an episode of The Boys animated series.

Rick and Morty meets The Boys in sneak peek at Justin Roiland's off-the-rails Diabolical episode

Seth Rogen poetically described the new animated series Diabolical as "if The Boys and Invincible f---ed and had a baby." Well, for one episode in particular, we'd just replace Invincible with Rick and Morty.

Rick and Morty co-creator Justin Roiland and Blark and Son's Ben Bayouth wrote one of the eight short installments of The Boys Presents: Diabolical that was directed by Parker Simmons (OK K.O.! Let's Be Heroes) and rendered in the same animation style as the animated adventures of Rick Sanchez and Morty Smith. EW has an exclusive look at some of the most riotous, deranged minutes of television you'll watch all year.

"An Animated Short Where Pissed-Off Supes Kill Their Parents," the 12-minute second episode of the show's premiere season, takes place at Red River Assisted Living For the Gifted Child. It's a place for kids like The Narrator, a character voiced by Christian Slater who's power is that he narrates things — including EW's clip, shown above.

The Boys Presents: Diabolical The kids of Red River home for gifted children feature in 'The Boys Presents: Diabolical' | Credit: Amazon Prime

"A supe's powers emerge when they're kids, but what happens when those kids didn't get the big ticket powers like flight or laser eyes?" he ponders.

Other kids with truly unfortunate abilities include a guy with a boombox for a head, someone with breasts for a face, a teen who has to do everything in slow-motion, and one that basically got transformed into a giant tongue.

What happens when these kids find out the truth about their situation, that they weren't actually born with powers but were made this way when their parents agreed to inject them with the superpower-generating serum known as Compound V? You'd probably be pretty angry, especially if you were stuck with, say, a crotch that generates molten lava-like heat for the rest of your life — which is another actual character from the episode.

"Once we found the eight writers who wanted to do episodes and were available, they just pitched what they wanted to do," Diabolical showrunner Simon Racioppa tells EW.

On a call with Racioppa and some of the other executive producers — including The Boys creative team Eric Kripke, Evan Goldberg, and Rogen — Roiland and Bayouth laid out their idea. Kripke's job "was about tying in the reality of the mothership — that's what we call the main show — into each episode, just make sure they're true to the world," Racioppa says. One example, he notes, is the Red River home, which is being set up for the live-action series, presumably in season 3.

The Boys: Diabolical "An Animated Short Where Pissed-Off Supes Kill Their Parents" from 'The Boys Presents: Diabolical.' | Credit: Amazon Studios

Does that mean Diabolical is directly connected to The Boys? Is it all technically canon? Yes and no.

"They're almost all alternate-reality versions of things that could happen in the world," Racioppa explains of the eight episodes in season 1. "Like Justin Roiland's episode, probably you're not gonna see a character with a speaker for a head in the actual The Boys series."

Other episodes, like "One Plus One Equals Two," an episode written by Racioppa that features the voice of Homelander actor Antony Starr, is more aligned with the main show's arc.

"Eric Kripke gave notes and was a huge part of the process all the way through these episodes," Racioppa says. "I think it would be ultimately his final call as to which is canonical and which is not. To me, they're just like different visions in the world of The Boys."

The Boys Presents: Diabolical premieres on Amazon Prime Video this Friday.

