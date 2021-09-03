Perfect casting alert! Rick and Morty introduces Christopher Lloyd as live-action Rick

A new clip finds Rick and Morty coming to life as Christopher Lloyd and Jaeden Martell, respectively.

By Derek Lawrence
September 03, 2021 at 12:58 PM EDT
Forget the comparisons, Doc Brown officially is Rick Sanchez.

Ahead of this week's Rick and Morty season 5 finale, Adult Swim dropped a brief, but game-changing clip that introduced Back to the Future legend Christopher Lloyd and Knives Out alum Jaeden Martell as the live-action Rick and Morty.

After returning from his latest adventure — and burping — Lloyd as Morty declares, "We're home."

The no-brainer casting of Lloyd is a full-circle moment for the beloved series considering the origins of Rick and Morty were as a Back to the Future parody from Justin Roiland for co-creator Dan Harmon's short-film festival.

Lloyd told the Phoenix New Times in 2018 that he'd seen "a few episodes" of Rick and Morty and "think it's a lot of fun," before adding that "I'd like to" guest-star.

It's almost like he had the ability to go to the future and make this a reality...

Rick and Morty's two-part season finale airs Sunday at 11 p.m. ET on Adult Swim.

