A new clip finds Rick and Morty coming to life as Christopher Lloyd and Jaeden Martell, respectively.

Forget the comparisons, Doc Brown officially is Rick Sanchez.

Ahead of this week's Rick and Morty season 5 finale, Adult Swim dropped a brief, but game-changing clip that introduced Back to the Future legend Christopher Lloyd and Knives Out alum Jaeden Martell as the live-action Rick and Morty.

After returning from his latest adventure — and burping — Lloyd as Morty declares, "We're home."

The no-brainer casting of Lloyd is a full-circle moment for the beloved series considering the origins of Rick and Morty were as a Back to the Future parody from Justin Roiland for co-creator Dan Harmon's short-film festival.

Lloyd told the Phoenix New Times in 2018 that he'd seen "a few episodes" of Rick and Morty and "think it's a lot of fun," before adding that "I'd like to" guest-star.

It's almost like he had the ability to go to the future and make this a reality...

Rick and Morty's two-part season finale airs Sunday at 11 p.m. ET on Adult Swim.