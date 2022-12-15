Riches creator breaks down the season 1 finale and what could come next

WARNING: This post contains spoilers from Riches season 1.

Gideon, you've been a bad boy!

The Richards family has been battling it out all season, but in the Riches season 1 finale, they banded together to find out who was embezzling money from Flair and Glory. Turns out, Gideon Havelock (Brendan Coyle) — best friend of family patriarch Stephen Richards (Hugh Quarshie) — was the culprit. Nina Richards (Deborah Ayorinde), now livid since Gideon has been pretending to be her ally, teamed up with the step-siblings she's been battling and the very slippery Andre Scott-Clarke (C.J. Beckford) to bring him down. In the end, Nina gets the money back to save the company and sends Gideon on his way instead of reporting the embezzlement to avoid a scandal.

There are a few lingering threads, including Claudia Richards (Sarah Niles) potentially being involved in Stephen's death and the fact that Wanda Richards (Nneka Okoye) doesn't know Stephen is not her biological father, but Riches leaves its biggest surprise for last. There's another Richards child out there — and the mother of that child is Stephen's assistant Maureen Dawson (Hermione Norris).

We spoke to Riches creator Abby Ajayi about the lush Black family drama's big finale moments and what could come next, if the series is renewed for a second season.

ENTERTAINMENT WEEKLY: What has the reaction been since the show's premiere?

ABBY AJAYI: The response has been incredible. I had to finally commit to TikTok because there were so many recaps going on there.

What has been gratifying to see is the response to people seeing themselves on screen. The Black diaspora having fun with the clothes and the fashion. There's such a love for so many of the characters, and so many characters people love to hate as well, which is a testament to the incredible performances by our company of actors.

Nina had life before London thrust upon her, but now she's fully in. How has this big transition changed her, if it has at all?

In the opening when we see Nina in New York, she's been promised this incredible promotion. She's on top of the world professionally, and yet we see there's this ripple of discontentment in her life. Like a lot of women of that age, she's asking questions like what am I doing and where am I supposed to be? Even in being thrusted the drama of her half-siblings and all the mysteries, we see her come alive. There's a connection to these people that she feels and the journey Nina has gone through over the season is this engagement with her roots. She's a London girl, she's a daddy's girl for good or ill. It's important for her to take ownership of her father's legacy and be the person to steer the ship. Nina works hard to save the business and she's all in by the end of the season.

Gus and Alesha have two very different journeys within the company this season. What did you want to explore between those characters and how does what they've gone through impact them going into a potential season 2?

Gus and Alesha are the closest siblings, but there are things they don't talk about, like sexism in the family or the unspoken ways in which Alesha was undervalued and underestimated because of her dyslexia. Her journey was really important in that she's showing she is more than her diagnosis. Alesha is capable and smart, so when she's given support by Nina she's able to grow and flourish in the business as she takes up space. By the end of the season, Nina and Alesha are not in the best place, so it's going to be interesting to explore how Nina attempts to consolidate power as CEO and whether Alesha decides to become part of Nina's vision for the company or go back to her thriving influencer life she was building.

With Gus, he's a nice guy, but is he a cutthroat CEO figure? Nothing in the season reveals that, but he was given this opportunity and there's a measure of entitlement with which he moves through the world. We're also interested to see how he will adapt to Nina consolidating power in any potential next season. Also, how will he deal with the fact that he may be a beta male? That's not necessarily a bad thing, and it's when he tries to be somebody he's not that he gets himself into trouble, whether that's with the police officer who is not targeting him or even in his relationship with Sasha.

What can you tease about what's next for Wanda and the secret of her not being Stephen's biological child?

Wanda had a really great arc this season in that she started quite abrasive, brash and very entitled in the opening episode, but beneath that, what comes through is that she had love for her father. It's why she makes the decision during the season to vote against her family to protect his legacy. The question of how or if she will find out the truth about her parents is super important, because her grief was palpable all season. Stephen is not her biological father, but he was involved in her life in every other meaningful way. Also, in this family of secrets, what is the fallout for her losing part of her identity? I think we're going to see her grow up a little bit and since she has stepped outside the family, it'll be exciting to see her figure out who she is.

What do you think about Riches being called "Black Succession?"

It's always hugely flattering to be compared to something that's wildly successful as Succession, but honestly, Riches is its own thing. Certainly family stories aren't new, whether you're looking at Empire, Dallas or Dynasty. The reasons we come back to these stories, time and time again, brother against sisters, mothers against stepmothers, is because they're relatable human stories. When you watch The Crown or Succession or Riches, you're thinking about your own relationships with your family.

Why did you decide to incorporate both British and American characters on the show?

It was important to be as authentic as possible. I was born in London, but I have first cousins in New York. The diaspora experience is very real to a lot of Black lives and I hadn't seen it as much on screen. From a strategic point of view, I knew I wanted the show to have an international appeal to it.

Simon Richards (Emmanuel Imani) did not have much interest in staying in London and has a life in New York. Will we see more of him and his life in a potential second season?

I would love some more Simon. Emmanuel is incredible in the role. Sadly, he was on another show and for various reasons he couldn't appear as much as we wanted. He's such a standout and he's also Nina's anchor. It'd be important to see if a transatlantic lifestyle is sustainable. Also, in the final episode, he is talking about becoming a father, but there is a sense that there's some worry about that path for him. Simon is going to have to confer on his own ambivalence and maybe the daddy issues that he thought he'd laid to rest. He tells us he's here for the chaos and I'm not sure how much he's willing to be so far away from the action now that we've discovered this family.

How did you come up with Claudia potentially killing her husband instead of having Gideon be responsible for everything?

From the start, there was always a sense that something happened to Stephen, so I always felt there was maybe some foul play. Sarah [Niles] is incredible and she brought the character to life. That's a testament to the way she's dividing people. I felt as though by the end of it, there was this element of when someone dies, you check the partner first because statistically there's truth to that. Also, I wanted to explore that at the point where we're starting to see a slightly more human element of Claudia. The family have been brought together, they solved the embezzlement issue and she and Nina maybe have come to a kind of peace, or at least a lull in hostilities. It's potentially very damaging going forward because it raises the stakes for this family if they find out that Claudia may have been involved [in Stephen's death].

Nina and Simon want to go looking for Stephen's other son (who is his child with Maureen), but how much of a threat does he pose?

There has to be more to it. There's something about the Richards family that they do drag themselves into trouble even if there is none. There's too much curiosity amongst the family and we have players floating in the middle with different agendas. Andre's still there, can we really trust him? Gideon's in the wind. That's a really present storyline that could part of a second season. Fundamentally, the theme of the show is family and whether the ties that bind are healthy. Also, Finn may have questions himself that bring him back into the orbit of the family.

Maureen warns Andre about his potential to get tossed aside since he's not family, but he does work with Nina to take down Gideon. Where does he stand coming out of season 1?

The scene is important because it was outside the family at that moment. It's interesting to have Maureen, who we now know is the mother of a biracial son, giving that advice to a Black man in the office to be careful. For me, it's a slightly different tone of voice because she is genuinely concerned for him. Also, Andre makes a point there that they are the people who keep the business together. There's only so much Nina can do by herself and Andre is an ambitious player. He's slippery and trying to climb that ladder, but his days might be numbered unless he can find a way to ingratiate himself further, and we did see this incredible chemistry between him and Nina in the final episode.

What else can you share about what you'd love to explore on Riches moving forward?

If we're lucky enough to get a second season, there's a couple of elements I want to push forward. The challenges in the business Nina will face as she tries to consolidate her power in a second season. We're going to dig into the specific issues that a Black-owned, Black business faces. There will be more secrets, new alliances because the tension and dynamics are always shifting within the siblings, more sexual tension. Ultimately we had a couple of Big Bads and Gideon is revealed as such at the end of the season, but I'm not sure he's fully gone.

This interview has been edited and condensed for length and clarity.

Riches season 1 is now streaming on Amazon Prime Video.

