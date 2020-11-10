The West Wing star Richard Schiff says he tested positive for COVID-19 on Election Day

The actor announced Tuesday that he tested positive for COVID-19 on Election Day, and that his wife, actress Sheila Kelley, has tested positive as well.

"This has been the most bizarre week of our lives," Schiff wrote on Twitter. "This is tough. We are determined to find a way to health again. We root for everyone out there who are struggling with this thing. Love from here."

Kelley also announced the couple's diagnoses on Instagram, writing, "We're quarantined in our home in Vancouver, recovering. This virus is a slippery sucker. One minute you feel almost fine and the next you can't catch your breath. Symptoms change radically daily even hourly."

Kelley and Schiff both star on ABC's The Good Doctor, which tackled the pandemic in its two-part season premiere and is currently in production in Vancouver, Canada. It's unclear if the actors' infection will lead to delays in filming; EW has reached out to ABC for comment.

Schiff recently reunited with the cast of The West Wing for a special reunion episode on HBO Max and for EW's virtual roundtable over the summer to promote voting.

For the latest information on coronavirus (COVID-19), including how to protect yourself and what to do if you think you are sick, please visit coronavirus.gov.