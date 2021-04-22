Richard Lewis returning for Curb Your Enthusiasm season 11

Richard Lewis has some pretty, pretty, pretty good news.

After originally bowing out of season 11 of HBO's Curb Your Enthusiasm due to surgery-related reasons, Lewis is back at Larry David's side. The actor, who plays himself on the comedy series, announced the news on Twitter on Thursday. "Great news for me! Although I'm still recovering from three surgeries and missing Season 11 of Curb, LD called me and asked if there was any chance if I felt strong enough to do one episode! I am and here I'm on the set to shoot it. I'm so grateful," he wrote.

Lewis told Variety that he received an unexpected greeting from show creator/star David following his return. "When I walked in and they applauded, I felt like a million bucks," he said. "Larry doesn't like to hug, and he hugged me and told me how happy he was after we shot our scene." He also told the outlet he worked with David, Susie Essman, and Cheryl Hines.

A host of well-wishers quickly responded to the tweet, including JB Smoove, who plays Leon in the series. "Hey Bud!! Wish I was working today! You look great!! Love ya," he wrote.

Curb alum Michael McKean sent his best wishes, writing, "You got this, milord."

Kathy Griffin, another former Curb star, wrote, "Love you, Richard," while CNN weekend host Jim Acosta tweeted, "That's great news. Get well Richard!"

Last June, HBO announced it had renewed the beloved comedy series for its 11th season, much to the disappointment of creator/star David. "Believe me, I'm as upset about this as you are," he said in a statement. "One day I can only hope that HBO will come to their senses and grant me the cancellation I so richly deserve."