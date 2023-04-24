Comedian Richard Lewis reveals Parkinson's diagnosis and retirement from stand-up comedy
Comedian and Curb Your Enthusiasm co-star Richard Lewis announced on Sunday that he has Parkinson's Disease and will be retiring from stand-up comedy.
In a video posted to Twitter, Lewis revealed that he just wrapped season 12 of HBO's Curb Your Enthusiasm, and then proceeded to give fans an update on his health. "Three and a half years ago I was in the middle of a tour and then I finally ended it with a show. I said, 'You know, I'm at the top of my game. After 50 years, almost, I'm gonna just call it quits.' And I felt great about that. And then, out of the blue, the s--- hit the fan. I had four surgeries, back to back to back to back," said Lewis, who underwent surgeries for his back, shoulder, and hip. "On top of all of that, two years ago I started walking a little stiffly. I was shuffling my feet. I went to a neurologist and they gave me a brain scan. And I was diagnosed with Parkinson's Disease."
Lewis went on to explain that he's "on the right meds" and that "everything is cool." Though he'll no longer be hitting the road as a stand-up, the comedian says he's absolutely not retiring from show business. "I'm just focusing on writing and acting. I have Parkinson's Disease but I'm under a doctor's care," he explained. "I love my wife, I love my little puppy dog, and I love all of my friends and my fans."
HBO has not yet released a premiere date for season 12 of Curb Your Enthusiasm.
