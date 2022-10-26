Adrien Brody, Ron Perlman, Joseph Gordon Levitt, and more round out the cast of shady characters the actress encounters.

Natasha Lyonne tries to solve a murder in first teaser for Rian Johnson's Poker Face

We can't read Natasha Lyonne's poker face ... and we wouldn't want it any other way.

The Russian Doll star is embarking on another TV project, this time with whodunnit master Rian Johnson. Poker Face, which dropped its first teaser and photos on Wednesday, stars Lyonne as Charlie, a woman with an uncanny ability to determine whether someone is lying. When she strikes out in her Plymouth Barracuda, she encounters new faces and strange crimes she can't help but solve at every stop.

The teaser features Lyonne, and her trademark husky voice, interrogating a wild cast of characters, including Adrien Brody, Ron Perlman, and Lil Rey Howery, as she finds herself in a series of scrapes.

Johnson and Lyonne are friends, and they describe the project as one that arose organically through their mutual love of a good mystery-of-the-week series. "Never underestimate the power of a good dinner conversation between friends," the two shared in a statement. "What started as a discussion over steak frites about detective shows and what made them such a reliable pleasure—the exploration of little worlds within each new setting, the guest stars playing killers and victims, and most importantly, a scrappy protagonist you were always ready to kick back with and see win—ultimately resulted in the creation of Charlie, the driving force behind Poker Face."

POKER FACE -- "The Night Shift" Episode 102 -- Pictured: Natasha Lyonne as Charlie Cale -- (Photo by: Evans Vestal Ward/Peacock) Credit: Evans Vestal Ward/Peacock

"We invite you to follow Charlie on a cross-country road trip as she meets a rogue's gallery of characters and avenges a new injustice each episode, armed with little more than her uncanny ability to detect lies and a genuine appreciation for her fellow humans (and the occasional dog)," it continues. "Now please leave the overthinking to Rian, who has masterfully crafted ten self-contained puzzles for Charlie to solve. Just jump in the back of her '69 Plymouth Barracuda and enjoy the ride."

POKER FACE -- “Dead Man's Hand” Episode 101 -- Pictured: Natasha Lyonne as Charlie Cale -- (Photo by: Phillip Caruso/Peacock) Credit: Phillip Caruso/Peacock

Among its star-studded group of guest stars is also Benjamin Bratt, Brandon Michael Hall, Charles Melton, Chloë Sevigny, Clea DuVall, Ellen Barkin, Jamella Jamil, Judith Light, Nick Nolte, Rhea Perlman, S. Epatha Merkerson, Simon Helberg, Stephanie Hsu, Tim Blake Nelson, and Tim Meadows.

POKER FACE -- "The Orpheus Syndrome" Episode 108 -- Pictured: (l-r) -- (Photo by: Karolina Wojtasik/Peacock) Credit: Karolina Wojtasik/Peacock

The 10-episode series drops its first four episodes on Jan. 26, 2023 with the remainder streaming once a week every Thursday on Peacock.

Watch the teaser above for more.

