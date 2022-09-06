Charrisse returns with major Karen Huger drama in RHOP season 7 trailer: 'I'll whoop your ass'

Does a frog have a watertight a--hole? Maybe so. And maybe — just maybe — that question is answered in the sacred annals of The Real Housewives of Potomac season 7, but the popular Bravo series' new trailer offers gifts fresher and more intriguing than mere discussion of amphibian anatomy: The return of Charrisse Jackson-Jordan!

The two-season full-time cast member returns in a significant capacity in the just-released season 7 preview, and she's making good use of her time back in the spotlight. Near the end of the clip (below), Jackson-Jordan's actions seemingly prompt RHOP's resident matriarch to get up out of her seat at (you guessed it) a long dinner table, with Karen Huger pointing her finger in her foe's face before screaming, "What you will not do is f--- with my mother. Do you understand me? I'll whoop your ass in this place."

As Jackson-Jordan and Huger duke it out in front of the cameras, Ashley Darby's drama with her spouse, Michael Darby, emerges from behind the scenes. Darby reveals that she's divorcing her — as Candiace Dillard Bassett describes him — "crusty, ass-grabbing husband" following several seasons' worth of drama surrounding his behavior, though she also tells her fellow cast members that she's still considering buying a house with him.

More juicy tidbits in the RHOP season 7 trailer include Robyn Dixon exploring a pre-nuptial agreement with Juan and what appears to be a slew of borderline infidelity accusations against Dillard Basset's husband, Chris.

Oh, and this year Mia Thornton apparently graduates from throwing salad to tossing liquid onto Wendy Osefo's face.

Watch the RHOP season 7 trailer above, ahead of the show's Oct. 9 return on Bravo.

