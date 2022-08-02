"It just wasn't what I wanted to do," the former Real Housewives of Potomac star said.

One Real Housewives star did not want to — as Dorinda Medley puts it — "make it nice" with the ladies of Ultimate Girls Trip.

Former Real Housewives of Potomac star Monique Samuels revealed in a new interview that she declined an offer to join the Peacock reality spin-off that unites both current and former Housewives stars in one house for a week-long (often very, very boozy) vacation.

"It just wasn't what I wanted to do," Samuels — who departed Potomac in 2021 after a physical altercation with co-star Candiace Dillard Bassett on season 5 — told Insider, though she didn't specify which season she was eyed for. "I didn't feel like I could be the same Monique that people were accustomed to seeing anymore when it came to that particular franchise and that particular network, because there was so much toxicity there."

She noted that, though she hasn't seen either season of Ultimate Girls Trip, she "did not want to be in a position where [she] was expected to bicker and argue with a bunch of women" — despite her assertion that longtime Housewives executive producer Andy Cohen asked her to take part.

"I've never watched any of the Girls Trip shows that they do. All I knew was at that time when Andy [Cohen] asked me, I just had no desire to be back on that network," Samuels, who currently stars on Love & Marriage: DC, finished.

EW has reached out to representatives for Cohen and Bravo for more information.

Season 1 of Ultimate Girls trip united seven cast members for a journey to Turks and Caicos, while season 2 saw former Real Housewives of New York star Dorinda Medley host an "ex-wives club" of fired cast members (though Medley insisted she was only put "on pause") at her rural Blue Stone Manor abode, including Taylor Armstrong and Brandi Glanville (Beverly Hills), Vicki Gunvalson and Tamra Judge (Orange County), Eva Marcille Sterling and Phaedra Parks (Atlanta), and Jill Zarin (New York City).

Ultimate Girls Trip seemingly paid off for the cast members who did make the trek to Blue Stone Manor: Judge announced during the season that she would return to the production for Orange County's upcoming season 17, while Beverly Hills personality Armstrong became the franchise's first star to jump cities when it was revealed that she would join Judge on the Orange County cast.

Both seasons of Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip are streaming now on Peacock.

